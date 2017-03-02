Sports Listen

Keys’ career-high 26 leads Purdue women to victory

March 2, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andreona Keys scored a career-high 26 points and fifth-seeded Purdue defeated No. 12 seed Illinois 72-58 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Keys made 10 of 14 shots and all five free-throw attempts along with six rebounds and five assists for the Boilermakers (20-11), who will face No. 4 seed Indiana on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Bridget Perry added 16 points and five assists, Ashley Morrissette added 13 points and six assists while Ae’Rianna Harris had five blocks.

Kennedy Cattenhead scored 15 points, Brandi Beasley had 14 and Ali Andrews 10 for Illinois (9-22). Andrews had a career-high 24 points and six of the Illini’s tournament record 14 treys in a win over Nebraska on Wednesday, but she had just two 3s and the team was 7 of 25 from the arc on Thursday.

Purdue never trailed though the teams were tied at the six-minute mark of the third quarter when the Boilersmakers finished the period on a 12-7 run to go up for good. Keys scored seven points to open the fourth quarter for a 12-point lead. Illinois closed to within five with four minutes to go but was outscored 14-5 down the stretch.

