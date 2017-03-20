Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kiermaier finalizes 6-year, $53.5…

Kiermaier finalizes 6-year, $53.5 million contract with Rays

By FRED GOODALL
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 10:09 am < a min read
Share

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive standout Kevin Kiermaier and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a six-year, $53.6 million contract extension that keeps the centerfielder with the team through 2022.

The deal announced Monday includes a club option for 2023 which — including incentives — could boost the value of the agreement to $66.15 million.

The two-time AL Gold Glove winner avoided salary arbitration in January when he agreed to a one-year contract that would pay him $2.975 million for the upcoming season.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The 26-year-old made $514,400 last season while batting .246 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and career-best 21 stolen bases in 105 games.

Advertisement

Kiermaier missed 48 games with a broken left hand last year, including a stretch when the Rays lost 22 of 25 games to tumble to last place in the AL East.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kiermaier finalizes 6-year, $53.5…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.