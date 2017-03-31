Sports Listen

Kimber Payne and LSU sprinters excel at Texas Relays

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:18 pm < a min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — LSU’s Kimber Payne won the women’s 400 meter hurdles in 56.12 seconds and the Tigers placed three sprinters in the top five in the preliminaries in the women’s 100 meters at the 90th Texas Relays on Friday.

LSU’s Kourtney Johnson was the top qualifier in 100 in 11.13 seconds, with teammate Aleia Hobbs second at 11.20. Rushell Harvey was fifth at 11.41.

Clemson’s Iana Amsterdam won the women’s triple jump on her final attempt with a leap of 44 feet, 10 ¾ inches.

Baylor’s Felix Obi topped the collegiate men in the triple jump with a mark of 54-8 ¼.

Utah State’s A.J. Boully won the men’s 400 meters hurdles in 49.58. Georgia’s Kendal Williams topped the field in the men’s 100 meters preliminaries in 10.06.

