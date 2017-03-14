Kings beat Magic 120-115 to snap eight-game losing streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists, reserve Anthony Tolliver also scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 120-115 on Monday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Tolliver scored five straight points in the closing minutes as the Kings improved to 2-8 since trading DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break. The eight-game losing streak was the longest for the Kings since the 2014-15 season.

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Aaron Gordon had 17.

Elfrid Payton had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the season, but Orlando dropped its third straight.

Advertisement

Willie Cauley-Stein had 18 points for the Kings and rookie Buddy Hield had 17.