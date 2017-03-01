Kings-Flames Sums

Los Angeles 1 0 0 0—1 Calgary 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Pearson 21 (Carter, Kopitar), 8:42 (pp). Penalties_Stajan, CGY, (tripping), 8:06; Carter, LA, (hooking), 13:42.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Ferland 12 (Giordano), 9:44. Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Andreoff (too many men on the ice), 6:06.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Mcnabb, LA, Major (fighting), 14:03; Brouwer, CGY, Major (fighting), 14:03.

Overtime_3, Calgary, Brodie 5 (Backlund), 1:47. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 11-6-12_29. Calgary 8-13-8-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 1; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Bishop 16-12-4 (30 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Elliott 16-13-3 (29-28).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:45.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Wheler.