Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kings-Flames Sums

Kings-Flames Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:03 am < a min read
Share
Los Angeles 1 0 0 0—1
Calgary 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Pearson 21 (Carter, Kopitar), 8:42 (pp). Penalties_Stajan, CGY, (tripping), 8:06; Carter, LA, (hooking), 13:42.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Ferland 12 (Giordano), 9:44. Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Andreoff (too many men on the ice), 6:06.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Mcnabb, LA, Major (fighting), 14:03; Brouwer, CGY, Major (fighting), 14:03.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Overtime_3, Calgary, Brodie 5 (Backlund), 1:47. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 11-6-12_29. Calgary 8-13-8-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 1; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Bishop 16-12-4 (30 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Elliott 16-13-3 (29-28).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:45.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Wheler.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kings-Flames Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Seabees build a watch post

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.