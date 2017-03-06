Kings-Nuggets, Box

Sports Listen

SACRAMENTO (96)

Koufos 7-12 0-0 14, Cauley-Stein 5-10 0-0 10, Lawson 2-8 8-10 13, Collison 6-11 4-4 17, Afflalo 1-6 0-0 2, Labissiere 4-8 2-2 10, Tolliver 1-6 0-0 2, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, McLemore 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 5-11 0-0 12, Hield 4-7 4-5 14. Totals 36-82 18-21 96.

DENVER (108)

Chandler 13-23 5-7 36, Gallinari 5-7 5-5 18, Plumlee 3-10 4-6 10, Nelson 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 5-7 3-4 15, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Barton 3-9 1-2 9, Arthur 2-8 2-2 7, Murray 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 37-75 21-28 108.

Sacramento 24 26 23 23— 96
Denver 25 32 33 18—108

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 6-16 (Hield 2-2, Evans 2-4, Collison 1-1, Lawson 1-3, McLemore 0-1, Afflalo 0-2, Tolliver 0-3), Denver 13-30 (Chandler 5-10, Gallinari 3-4, Harris 2-3, Barton 2-6, Arthur 1-3, Hernangomez 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_Cauley-Stein. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Koufos 9), Denver 41 (Chandler, Plumlee 12). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Lawson 6), Denver 27 (Nelson, Plumlee 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 18, Denver 19.

