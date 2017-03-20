Sports Listen

Kings-Oilers Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 11:46 pm < a min read
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0
Edmonton 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Maroon 25 (Mcdavid, Draisaitl), 1:04. 2, Edmonton, Lucic 17 (Draisaitl, Mcdavid), 12:47 (pp). Penalties_Muzzin, LA, (interference), 12:30; Maroon, EDM, (roughing), 18:44; Iginla, LA, (roughing), 18:44.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Maroon, EDM, Major (fighting), 0:54; Iginla, LA, Major (fighting), 0:54; Mcnabb, LA, (cross checking), 8:23; Gryba, EDM, (holding), 17:23.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ladue, LA, (hooking), 1:19; Kassian, EDM, (delay of game), 17:06.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-19-9_35. Edmonton 15-10-6_31.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 5-2-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 37-20-8 (35-35).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:27.

Referees_Chris Lee, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.

