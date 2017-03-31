Sports Listen

Kings-Pelicans, Box

Kings-Pelicans, Box

By master
March 31, 2017
SACRAMENTO (89)

Labissiere 5-16 3-6 13, Cauley-Stein 5-8 1-2 11, Collison 2-8 1-1 5, Hield 6-9 0-0 13, Evans 3-9 3-3 11, Papagiannis 4-5 3-3 11, Galloway 1-7 0-0 3, McLemore 6-16 2-2 15, Temple 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 35-89 13-17 89.

NEW ORLEANS (117)

Hill 3-7 0-0 7, Davis 9-19 1-1 19, Cousins 12-21 8-11 37, Holiday 2-9 0-0 4, Frazier 4-8 0-0 8, Cunningham 6-10 0-0 12, Motiejunas 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 2-2 0-0 5, Moore 4-5 4-5 13, Crawford 4-12 2-2 12. Totals 46-95 15-19 117.

Sacramento 19 19 26 25— 89
New Orleans 32 26 26 33—117

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 6-19 (Evans 2-4, Galloway 1-3, Hield 1-4, McLemore 1-4, Temple 1-4), New Orleans 10-33 (Cousins 5-8, Crawford 2-7, Cook 1-1, Moore 1-2, Hill 1-4, Motiejunas 0-1, Davis 0-2, Cunningham 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 52 (Cauley-Stein 14), New Orleans 44 (Cousins 13). Assists_Sacramento 18 (Collison 5), New Orleans 28 (Holiday 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, New Orleans 13. A_17,304 (16,867).

