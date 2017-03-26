Sports Listen

Kings rally from 18 down in fourth to stun Clippers 98-97

By TIM LIOTTA
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 6:21 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Cauley-Stein made a follow shot with two seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 98-97 on Sunday.

Down 85-67 early in the fourth, the Kings rallied while Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were resting. Buddy Hield hit three 3-pointers in the final minutes, pulling the Kings to 96-93 with 2:10 to play.

Griffin made one of two free throws with 1:57 left before the Kings cut it to 97-96 on Langston Galloway’s 3-pointer with 1:23 to play.

After Jamal Crawford missed a 3-pointer, Cauley-Stein finished off a fast break with the deciding basket.

Darren Collison led the Kings with 19 points, while Hield added 15 as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak and won for only the third time in 15 games.

The Associated Press

