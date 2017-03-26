Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kisenosato wins Spring sumo…

Kisenosato wins Spring sumo title in debut as grand champion

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 5:33 am < a min read
Share

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Making his debut at sumo’s highest rank of grand champion, Japanese wrestler Kisenosato won the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Needing a win in regulation to force a tiebreaker, Kisenosato beat Mongolian Terunofuji to give both wrestlers a record of 13-2.

Kisenosato then threw down Terunofuji, who holds the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki, in a playoff to wrap up the Emperor’s Cup and his second straight title. Making the win all the more impressive was the fact that Kisenosato badly injured his left shoulder in Friday’s bout with Harumafuji.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

After winning the New Year tournament, Kisenosato was promoted to the highest rank of “yokozuna” in January to become the first Japanese-born grand champion in almost two decades.

Advertisement

Previously, the last Japanese promoted to yokozuna was Wakanohana in 1998.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kisenosato wins Spring sumo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.