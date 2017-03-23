Sports Listen

Knicks-Jazz, Box

Knicks-Jazz, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017
NEW YORK (101)

Thomas 2-7 0-0 4, Anthony 5-13 5-5 16, Porzingis 8-17 5-6 24, Rose 7-12 3-3 17, Lee 5-8 0-0 12, Kuzminskas 0-1 0-0 0, O’Quinn 2-3 0-0 4, Hernangomez 4-7 1-2 9, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 2-5 2-2 7, Holiday 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 38-79 16-18 101.

UTAH (108)

Hayward 6-17 6-9 19, Gobert 13-14 9-12 35, Diaw 2-6 0-0 5, Hill 7-18 0-0 15, Hood 1-4 1-2 3, Ingles 2-7 0-2 5, Johnson 4-10 1-2 10, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Withey 2-3 2-2 6, Neto 4-4 0-0 10, Burks 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 19-29 108.

New York 34 21 20 26—101
Utah 26 25 21 36—108

3-Point Goals_New York 9-21 (Porzingis 3-7, Lee 2-3, Holiday 2-5, Baker 1-1, Anthony 1-4, Thomas 0-1), Utah 7-28 (Neto 2-2, Diaw 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Hill 1-4, Ingles 1-5, Hayward 1-7, Lyles 0-1, Hood 0-2, Burks 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 36 (Hernangomez 10), Utah 46 (Gobert 13). Assists_New York 19 (Rose 6), Utah 18 (Hill 4). Total Fouls_New York 26, Utah 11. A_19,911 (19,911).

