Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Knicks-Magic, Box

Knicks-Magic, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:31 pm < a min read
Share
NEW YORK (101)

Thomas 4-5 3-4 11, Anthony 4-16 7-8 17, Porzingis 6-15 6-8 20, Rose 8-14 3-5 19, Lee 2-5 0-0 5, Kuzminskas 2-7 4-4 9, O’Quinn 2-6 0-0 4, Plumlee 0-0 2-2 2, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Holiday 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 34-81 25-31 101.

ORLANDO (90)

Fournier 8-15 4-7 22, Ross 3-10 0-0 6, Gordon 4-12 2-2 10, Vucevic 6-16 2-2 14, Payton 1-4 0-0 2, Green 4-10 2-2 11, Biyombo 3-6 2-4 8, Augustin 4-8 5-5 15, Hezonja 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-83 17-22 90.

New York 31 29 19 22—101
Orlando 24 27 16 23— 90

3-Point Goals_New York 8-29 (Holiday 2-5, Porzingis 2-7, Anthony 2-7, Kuzminskas 1-3, Lee 1-3, Baker 0-1, Rose 0-1, O’Quinn 0-2), Orlando 5-25 (Augustin 2-5, Fournier 2-7, Green 1-5, Gordon 0-3, Ross 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 50 (Porzingis, Anthony 9), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 10). Assists_New York 21 (Baker, Rose, O’Quinn 4), Orlando 11 (Payton 4). Total Fouls_New York 16, Orlando 25. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team. A_16,005 (18,846).

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Knicks-Magic, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.