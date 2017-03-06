Knicks-Magic, Box

Sports Listen

NEW YORK (113)

Thomas 5-13 4-4 17, Porzingis 6-12 2-2 14, Rose 2-9 8-8 12, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 6-16 8-8 20, Kuzminskas 3-5 1-1 8, O’Quinn 5-5 1-2 11, Hernangomez 7-10 0-0 14, Holiday 4-6 0-0 10, Randle 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 40-85 27-28 113.

ORLANDO (105)

Fournier 9-17 3-4 25, Ross 2-10 0-0 5, Gordon 8-15 0-1 17, Biyombo 3-6 4-8 10, Payton 7-13 2-2 16, Green 5-10 4-4 15, Rudez 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 5, Augustin 1-4 1-2 4, Hezonja 3-6 2-3 8. Totals 40-85 16-24 105.

New York 20 31 34 28—113
Orlando 28 26 38 13—105

3-Point Goals_New York 6-14 (Thomas 3-5, Holiday 2-3, Kuzminskas 1-1, Baker 0-1, Randle 0-1, Lee 0-3), Orlando 9-32 (Fournier 4-9, Watson 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Green 1-4, Gordon 1-6, Ross 1-6, Payton 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Rudez 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 44 (Hernangomez 8), Orlando 42 (Biyombo 14). Assists_New York 26 (Rose 6), Orlando 23 (Payton 10). Total Fouls_New York 22, Orlando 24. Technicals_Biyombo. A_16,046 (18,846).

