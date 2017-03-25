Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Knicks-Spurs, Box

Knicks-Spurs, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 10:46 pm < a min read
Share
NEW YORK (98)

Kuzminskas 8-12 0-0 19, Porzingis 3-8 6-6 12, Hernangomez 11-16 2-3 24, Rose 10-22 4-4 24, C.Lee 3-11 0-0 6, N’dour 1-2 1-2 3, O’Quinn 3-6 0-0 6, Plumlee 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Holiday 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-87 13-15 98.

SAN ANTONIO (106)

Leonard 11-18 3-5 29, Aldridge 9-21 0-0 19, Dedmon 2-3 1-1 5, Parker 5-12 0-0 10, Simmons 2-7 2-2 6, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Bertans 0-0 0-0 0, D.Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Gasol 8-15 0-0 19, J.Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 4-9 0-0 10, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0, Ginobili 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 45-99 6-8 106.

New York 23 20 31 24— 98
San Antonio 33 28 17 28—106

3-Point Goals_New York 3-10 (Kuzminskas 3-5, Randle 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, C.Lee 0-1, Holiday 0-2), San Antonio 10-25 (Leonard 4-6, Gasol 3-4, Mills 2-5, Aldridge 1-2, Parker 0-1, Simmons 0-3, Ginobili 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 45 (Hernangomez 13), San Antonio 50 (Dedmon 13). Assists_New York 24 (C.Lee 7), San Antonio 28 (Mills 7). Total Fouls_New York 16, San Antonio 18.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Knicks-Spurs, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.