Knicks-Trail Blazers, Box

NEW YORK (95)

Kuzminskas 3-8 6-6 14, Porzingis 8-21 2-3 18, Hernangomez 5-10 0-1 10, Baker 2-8 0-0 4, Lee 6-12 4-4 16, O’Quinn 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 4-7 3-3 13, Holiday 3-8 1-1 7, Vujacic 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 36-88 18-20 95.

PORTLAND (110)

Harkless 2-3 2-2 6, Vonleh 2-7 0-0 4, Nurkic 6-9 4-7 16, Lillard 9-17 8-8 30, McCollum 8-17 2-2 20, Layman 0-2 0-0 0, Aminu 4-11 1-4 10, Leonard 1-1 0-0 3, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 3-5 4-6 10, Crabbe 4-8 0-0 11, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-80 21-29 110.

New York 23 23 22 27— 95
Portland 37 30 18 25—110

3-Point Goals_New York 5-22 (Randle 2-4, Kuzminskas 2-5, Vujacic 1-1, Holiday 0-2, Baker 0-2, Lee 0-3, Porzingis 0-5), Portland 11-21 (Lillard 4-7, Crabbe 3-3, McCollum 2-5, Leonard 1-1, Aminu 1-4, Layman 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Porzingis 9), Portland 50 (Vonleh 12). Assists_New York 23 (Baker, Lee 4), Portland 15 (Lillard 5). Total Fouls_New York 20, Portland 20. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team. A_19,020 (19,980).

