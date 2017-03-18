Sports Listen

Kwiatkowski beats Sagan in Milan-San Remo

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 12:50 pm < a min read
SAN REMO, Italy (AP) — Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland edged out Peter Sagan in a tense finish to win the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday.

It looked as if Sagan was going to become the first world champion to win the race since 1983 but Kwiatkowski snatched victory for Team Sky in the last meters (yards).

Julian Alaphilippe was third at the end of the 291-kilometer (181-mile) route from Milan to San Remo.

Alexander Kristoff won the bunch sprint for fourth place, five seconds behind the front three.

Sagan attacked near the top of the final climb up the Poggio. Alaphilippe and Kwiatkowski made contact with him just before the descent and the trio held onto their small advantage.

