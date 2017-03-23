Sports Listen

LA Rams sign Aaron Murray to be their 3rd-string quarterback

By master
March 23, 2017
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed quarterback Aaron Murray.

The Rams announced the deal Thursday.

Murray is expected to be the Rams’ third-string quarterback. He was a fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2014, and he spent two seasons with the Chiefs before getting cut and finishing last season on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

Murray played collegiately at the University of Georgia, where he spent two seasons handing off to Rams running back Todd Gurley.

The Rams don’t intend to re-sign quarterback Case Keenum. He started the first seven games last season before giving way to Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft.

Sean Mannion is expected to be Goff’s backup after spending two years as the Rams’ third-stringer.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

