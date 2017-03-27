Lack leaves on stretcher; Wings win in OT again

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou crashed into Eddie Lack as he scored in overtime Monday night, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over Carolina on a play that left the Hurricanes goalie with a frightening injury.

Lack remained down for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher, with both teams remaining on the ice and forming a semicircle to watch him. Lack flashed a thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled away.

An official review determined that the puck was in the net before Athanasiou made contact with Lack.

Lack finished with 23 saves for Carolina.

Athanasiou’s goal was his second OT winner in as many days. He beat Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk on Sunday.