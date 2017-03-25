Lakers beat Wolves 130-119 in OT to snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had career highs of 35 points and eight 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-119 in overtime Friday night to snap a six-game skid.

Julius Randle added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who earned just their second victory since the All-Star break. They had lost 15 of 16 coming into the matchup of last-place teams in their respective divisions.

Andrew Wiggins scored 36 points before fouling out with 1:17 left in OT and Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which dropped its fifth in a row.

The Wolves blew a 15-point lead in the third.

Randle’s floating bank shot capped a 9-0 run before Wiggins made one of two free throws to force overtime tied at 109.

The Lakers dominated the extra session, when Clarkson had seven points. They scored the first eight points to take a 117-109 lead before Wiggins hit a 3-pointer.

Clarkson answered with a driving bank shot and Randle dunked for a 121-112 lead.

Ricky Rubio finished with 19 points and 15 assists for the Wolves, who were held to 10 points in OT.

The Lakers tied it at 93-all on a 3-pointer by Corey Brewer in the fourth after two 3s by Clarkson helped them outscore the Wolves 13-5.

Brewer’s three-point play drew the Lakers to 99-98 before Towns scored consecutive baskets on a turnaround hook and Brewer’s goaltending call that put Minnesota up by five.

The Lakers outscored the Wolves 9-1 over the final 2:13 of regulation.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Wiggins scored a career-high 47 points in the first meeting of the season.

Lakers: F Brandon Ingram’s right patellar tendinitis flared up, so he didn’t play in the fourth quarter or OT. He had 11 points. … It was their first OT game of the season. … C Ivica Zubac had seven points and three rebounds in his seventh start of the season. He averaged 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in his other six starts this month. … The Lakers’ lone win since the All-Star break was against Phoenix on March 9. … Jack Nicholson made a rare appearance in his courtside seat.

PUNCHING SHAQ

Lakers coach Luke Walton attended the unveiling of Shaquille O’Neal’s statue outside Staples Center before the game. Walton was a rookie teammate of O’Neal with the Lakers in 2003.

“I’ve said he used to threaten to punch me all the time if I didn’t throw him the ball or if I fouled him in practice,” Walton recalled. “I always listened to him.”

O’Neal sat courtside with mother Lucille O’Neal and they shared a kiss. O’Neal addressed the fans at halftime.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Visit Portland on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Portland on Sunday.

