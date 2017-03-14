Lakers-Nuggets, Box

Sports Listen

L.A. LAKERS (101)

Ingram 7-12 0-0 14, Randle 3-8 0-0 7, Zubac 12-15 1-4 25, Clarkson 7-18 2-3 19, Nwaba 1-2 0-0 2, World Peace 0-1 3-4 3, Brewer 3-7 1-2 7, Nance 1-8 0-0 2, Black 2-5 1-1 5, Russell 4-15 0-2 10, Ennis 2-6 3-3 7. Totals 42-97 11-19 101.

DENVER (129)

Gallinari 5-10 5-5 18, Plumlee 6-9 3-4 15, Jokic 8-13 2-2 18, Nelson 2-5 0-0 5, Harris 4-15 3-4 12, Barton 7-12 4-5 22, Hernangomez 3-5 4-4 13, Hibbert 1-1 0-0 2, Mudiay 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 1-1 0-0 2, Murray 8-13 1-1 22. Totals 45-84 22-25 129.

L.A. Lakers 23 20 33 25—101
Denver 35 32 26 36—129

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 6-20 (Clarkson 3-7, Russell 2-6, Randle 1-2, World Peace 0-1, Ennis 0-1, Nance 0-1, Ingram 0-2), Denver 17-38 (Murray 5-8, Barton 4-6, Hernangomez 3-5, Gallinari 3-6, Nelson 1-4, Harris 1-6, Jokic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (Zubac 11), Denver 42 (Plumlee 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 17 (Clarkson, Russell 3), Denver 36 (Harris 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Denver 18. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton, Denver defensive three second, Denver team, Beasley.

