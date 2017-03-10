Sports Listen

Lakers-Suns, Box

March 10, 2017
L.A. LAKERS (122)

Ingram 5-11 4-8 14, Young 2-6 0-0 6, Randle 5-11 1-2 13, Black 3-3 3-4 9, Russell 10-20 2-2 28, Brewer 1-3 0-0 2, Nance 6-10 0-0 13, Zubac 7-13 0-1 14, Nwaba 1-3 2-2 4, Clarkson 7-18 4-5 19. Totals 47-98 16-24 122.

PHOENIX (110)

Warren 8-17 1-1 17, Chriss 6-9 3-4 18, Len 4-7 0-0 8, Bledsoe 4-12 4-6 13, Booker 10-21 2-2 23, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 2-2 1-2 5, Williams 5-9 6-6 16, Ulis 1-5 3-4 5, Barbosa 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-91 20-25 110.

L.A. Lakers 32 29 29 32—122
Phoenix 33 30 18 29—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 12-27 (Russell 6-9, Randle 2-3, Young 2-3, Nance 1-2, Clarkson 1-6, Brewer 0-1, Ingram 0-3), Phoenix 6-19 (Chriss 3-4, Barbosa 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, Booker 1-4, Warren 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Dudley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 42 (Randle, Nance 8), Phoenix 54 (Warren 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 21 (Brewer, Randle 4), Phoenix 20 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Phoenix 24. A_17,552 (18,422).

