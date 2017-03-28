Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Las Vegas welcomes Raiders…

Las Vegas welcomes Raiders with open arms, big hopes

By REGINA GARCIA CANO
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 6:47 pm < a min read
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A city famous for its over-the-top persona is eagerly welcoming an NFL franchise that boasts an equally outsized reputation and the promise of big league legitimacy for the desert gambling oasis.

The Oakland Raiders, officials in Nevada and local fans are ecstatic about the team’s move to Las Vegas. But for the proposed $1.9 billion stadium to succeed, the team and officials are banking on almost 2 million people showing up at the stadium every year for football games and other events.

The Raiders wasted no time, and on Tuesday, they began allowing fans to place refundable deposits for a personal seat license.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Vegas resident Sean Manchanda says the city has needed a professional sports team for “a very, very long time” and fans like him will certainly attend games.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Las Vegas welcomes Raiders…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.