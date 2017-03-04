Latest Virginia sports

RAPTORS-WIZARDS

DeRozan, Powell lead Raptors past Wizards 114-106

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 114-106 on Friday night despite giving back a 19-point first-half lead.

Norman Powell added a season-high 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Raptors (37-25) pulled back into a tie with the Wizards (36-24) for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto also secured a 2-1 victory in the season series, a potential tiebreaker for playoff seeding, two days after losing to Washington 105-96 in the first game of a home-and-home set.

John Wall scored 30 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for Wizards, who have now lost nine consecutive regular season series to the Raptors.

T25-MARYLAND-MINNESOTA

No. 4 Maryland women beat Minnesota to reach Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points as No. 4 Maryland advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a 92-80 victory over Minnesota on Friday.

Kaila Charles added 15 points and Brionna Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Maryland (27-2), which hit 11 3-pointers and scored 28 points off 19 Gophers turnovers.

Destiny Slocum scored 13 for the Terrapins, who will play Michigan or Michigan State in the next round Saturday.

Gadiva Hubbard had 28 points and Carlie Wagner scored 21 for Minnesota (15-15).

Minnesota’s bench outscored Maryland’s reserves 41-15, but the Terps shot 52 percent from the floor while Minnesota finished at 44 percent.

Minnesota’s only lead was 4-0 in the first quarter before a 14-2 run gave Maryland the lead for good.

CAA-DREXEL-JAMES MADISON

Kent leads 2nd-half James Madison rally in CAA tourney win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Kent scored 20 points including 16 in the second half when James Madison rallied to defeat Drexel 80-70 on Friday night in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Dukes (10-22) will play No. 2 seed College of Charleston in a quarterfinal Saturday.

JMU trailed 33-25 at halftime but outscored the Dragons 32-27 over the first nine minutes of the second half. Drexel cut the lead to nine with two minutes left before JMU responded with an 8-0 run.

Joey McLean added 14 points while Paulius Satkus, Ramone Snowden and Shakir Brown scored 11 points each for the Dukes. Brown also had nine rebounds and four assists.

Sammy Mojica scored 15 points, Kari Jonsson 14 and Kurk Lee 13 with seven assists for the 10th-seeded Dragons (9-23), who finished the season with six straight defeats.

The Dukes made 24 of 32 free throws to 13 of 19 for the Dukes, who had two players foul out.

SOCON-VMI-SAMFORD

Samford beats VMI 79-61 in SoCon opener

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 17 points and seventh-seeded Samford never trailed in beating 10th-seed VMI 79-61 in Friday night’s first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Christen Cunningham scored 15 points and Alex Thompson and Wyatt Walker added 13 apiece for the Bulldogs (18-14), who take on No. 2 Furman in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

Samford led 38-24 at halftime after shooting 50 percent from the floor and 6 of 13 from behind the arc to VMI’s 21.4 percent and 1 of 16. Alex Peters’ layup gave Samford a 20-point lead, 54-34, at 13:34 in the second half and the Bulldogs cruised.

QJ Peterson scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Keydets (6-24), who finished shooting 28.4 percent from the floor.

The Bulldogs are in the midst of their best season in 11 years and their first winning season since 2005-06.

BIGSOUTH-CAMPBELL-RADFORD

Clemons scores 33 points as Campbell heads to title game

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 33 points to lead Campbell to a 66-50 victory over Radford on Friday night to send the Camels to the Big South Conference Tournament championship game.

Andrew Eudy added a career-high 14 points and Shane Whitfield 11 for the seventh-seeded Camels (17-16), who will play top-seeded Winthrop in Sunday’s title game.

The Camels held the sixth-seeded Highlanders (14-18) to 31 percent shooting and bested the conference’s top rebounding team on the boards 42-34.

Ed Polite, Jr., had 14 points and eight rebounds for Radford with Christian Bradford adding 12 points.

Clemons became the first player in Big South Tournament history to record consecutive 30-point games after scoring a school-record 51 in Campbell’s win over No. 2 seed UNC Asheville.

Cory Gensler’s jumper early in the second half gave Campbell the lead for good. His 3-pointer, his only other points, with 10:18 left made it 47-37 and Campbell led by double digits the rest of the way.

PITTSBURGH-KITHCART

Pitt guard Kithcart dismissed by coach Kevin Stallings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh freshman guard Justice Kithcart has been dismissed by coach Kevin Stallings for conduct detrimental to the team.

Stallings said in a statement that it’s a privilege to play for the Panthers, and Kithcart “has been unable to hold that standard.”

Kithcart averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 assists while playing about 13 minutes a game for the Panthers. Pitt (15-15, 4-13 Atlantic Coast Conference) travels to Virginia on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Kithcart, of Durham, North Carolina played at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Virginia.