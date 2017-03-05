Latest Virginia sports

REDSKINS-COUSINS

Cousins and wife expecting first child in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kirk Cousins will soon be spending his contract money on diapers.

Cousins and his wife announced that they’re expecting a baby this September. Julie Cousins posted about the news on Instagram Saturday with a picture of their dog, Bentley, holding up a sign reading, “Mom & Dad are getting me a human.”

The quarterback responded to a congratulatory tweet from the Washington Redskins with, “Thanks! We’re thrilled!”

The Redskins placed the exclusive franchise tag on Cousins last week. If plays next season on it, he’ll make about $24 million.

The 28-year-old Cousins made just under $20 million on the franchise tag last season. He broke his own franchise record for passing yards with 4,917 and threw for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

FLYERS-CAPITALS

Backstrom scores in OT as Capitals beat Flyers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Washington Capitals over the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Saturday night and extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 15.

Backstrom ended the Capitals’ power-play frustrations by beating Steve Mason 3:25 into overtime for his 20th goal of the season. It came with Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto in the penalty box for holding, the 12th minor penalty of the game.

Dmitry Orlov also scored for NHL-leading Washington, which got 30 saves from Braden Holtby. Mason stopped 22 of 24 shots, while Sean Couturier snapped out of his offensive slump to score Philadelphia’s goal.

The Flyers went 0 for 6 on the power play and are 0 for 15 this season against the Capitals.

MLS-SPORTING KC-DC UNITED

DC United ties Sporting Kansas City 0-0 in last RFK opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Hamid made five saves, including one late against Dom Dwyer, to help D.C. United tie Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Saturday night in the team’s last Major League Soccer home opener at RFK Stadium.

Dwyer spun a defender in the midfield and fired a shot that Hamid knocked away in the 78th minute. Dwyer returned from ankle surgery in November, and has 50 in goals in three seasons.

In the first half, Hamid jumped to punch away Benny Feihaber’s free kick over the crossbar in the 14th minute, and Dwyer’s header shot from close range sailed over the crossbar in the ninth.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia dove to his right to block Marcelo Sarvas’s penalty kick in the 17th, and then got up to save Patrick Mullins shot off the rebound. Melia also made five saves.

The United have played at RFK since their debut in 1996. The team will play at Audi Field next season.

T25-PITTSBURGH-VIRGINIA

Perrantes leads No. 23 Virginia past Pitt, 67-42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — London Perrantes scored 22 points in his final home game and No. 23 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 67-42 Saturday.

Freshman Ty Jerome, the likely replacement as Virginia’s starting point guard next season, added 13 points as the Cavaliers (21-9, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight. They also avenged an 88-76 loss in overtime at Pittsburgh in January.

Michael Young scored 14 points to lead Pittsburgh (15-16, 4-14). The Panthers played the first 10 minutes without Young or Jamel Artis after both were late for a team function. When the team’s top two scorers finally checked in with 9:54 left in the half, Virginia led 19-2.

WAKE FOREST-VIRGINIA TECH

Wake Forest overcomes Virginia Tech with an 89-84 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryant Crawford scored 26 points and Austin Arians added 15 and Wake Forest rallied to beat Virginia Tech 89-84 Saturday.

Virginia Tech squandered multiple double digit leads. After outshooting Wake Forest by a 2-to-1 ratio early on, the Hokies hit a flat spot midway through the first half before catching a second wind.

A Hokies lead that had been whittled to 3 swelled to 11 with five minutes remaining before halftime, but Wake Forest battled back again and the Hokies led 47-42 at the break.

Wake Forest (18-12, 9-9 ACC) forward John Collins came into the contest having scored 20 points or more in 12 straight contests but picked up three fouls before halftime and was scoreless in the first half. Collins scored 13 after the break to help the Deacons rally.

On Senior Day, Zach LeDay had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech (21-9, 10-8). Fellow senior Seth Allen chipped in with 20.

T25-MICHIGAN ST-MARYLAND

Jones scores 32 points, No. 4 Maryland beats Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the second half and No. 4 seed Maryland beat Michigan State 100-89 on Saturday night to reach the Big Ten title game.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 22 points, and Destiny Slocum and Kaila Charles each had 18 for the Terrapins (29-2). They will play Purdue in the championship game Sunday night.

Tori Jankoska led Michigan State (21-11) with 31 points, and Branndais Agee had 24.

MICHIGAN STATE-MARYLAND

Trimble’s late shot lifts Maryland over Michigan State 63-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Melo Trimble drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left, and Maryland clinched a second-place tie in the Big Ten and a double-bye in the conference tournament by outlasting Michigan State 63-60 Saturday.

After the Spartans committed a turnover under their own basket with 6 seconds to go, Justin Jackson received the inbounds pass and immediately passed it to Trimble, who dribbled up the left side and hit nothing but net with his shot from well beyond the top of the arc.

Michigan State had enough time left for Miles Bridges to take a long shot just past midcourt. After it bounced off the rim, the Terrapins gathered at midcourt to celebrate the victory.

Trimble scored 16 on 6-of-15 shooting and freshman Justin Jackson added 15 points for Maryland (24-7, 12-6), which will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the third seed.

NEC-MOUNT ST MARY’S-ROBERT MORRIS

Long helps Mount St. Mary’s past Robert Morris in NEC semis

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Elijah Long scored 22 points, including a decisive 3-pointer in the final minute, and Mount St. Mary’s pulled away late for a 75-66 win over Robert Morris on Saturday in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals.

Long, who added five assists and five rebounds, pulled up from the top of the key and buried a 3 to give the Mountaineers (18-15) a 68-64 lead with 50 seconds left. After both teams made a pair of free throws, Matty McConnell missed a 3 for Robert Morris, and Long’s rebound and outlet pass to a streaking Junior Robinson made for an uncontested layup and a 72-66 lead with 24 seconds remaining.

Isaiah Still and McConnell led the Colonials (14-19) with 19 points apiece. McConnell’s 3 with 5:47 left capped a quick 5-0 run and gave Robert Morris a 60-58 lead with 5:47 to play, but the Colonials went just 1 for 6 from the field thereafter.

Mount St. Mary’s, the No. 1 seed, plays No. 4 seed Saint Francis (Pa.) for the NEC championship on Tuesday.

CAA-JAMES MADISON-COLL OF CHARLESTON

Charleston beats James Madison in CAA Tournament quarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Chealey was 11-for-13 shooting from the foul line and finished with 21 points, Jarrell Brantley had 16 points and 10 rebounds and College of Charleston overcame upset-minded James Madison 67-62 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament on Saturday.

Charleston (24-8) led 63-59, but Brantley fouled Shakir Brown on a 3-point attempt and he calmly sank all three foul shots with eight seconds left. The Dukes quickly fouled Chealey who made both foul shots for a 65-62 lead. Brown missed a potential tying 3 and Marquise Pointer ended it with a pair of free throws.

Joey McLean’s 3-pointer tied the game at 59 with 2:13 remaining. Cameron Johnson put the second-seeded Cougars up on a jumper, but James Madison (10-24) missed its next three shot attempts and Chealey’s layup with 35 seconds to go made it 63-59.

Brown scored 22 points and Todd Vodanovich had 13 for the seventh-seeded Dukes.

GEORGE MASON-VCU

VCU downs George Mason 72-60 behind Tillman’s 24 points

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Justin Tillman scored 24 points on 12-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-60 on Saturday in its regular-season finale, snapping a two-game skid.

Jordan Burgess scored 11 points and Jonathan Williams 10 for the Rams (24-7, 14-4), who locked up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Marquise Moore’s free throw capped a 9-0 run and the Patriots closed to 44-41 with 13:28 left in the second half. VCU scored eight straight and led 52-41 on Burgess’ jumper with 11:26 to go and the Patriots got no closer than nine the rest of the way.

Tillman’s dunk amid a 12-0 run put VCU up for good, 7-4, and the Rams led by as many as 12 before taking a 35-25 halftime lead after the Patriots missed all six of their 3-pointers and shot 37 percent from the field.

Moore scored 17 points for the Patriots (19-12, 9-9), who entered tied for sixth place in conference standings.

SAINT LOUIS-RICHMOND

Cline’s 2nd triple-double lifts Richmond past Saint Louis

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Senior T.J. Cline had a triple-double and freshman De’Monte Buckingham had a career-high 23 points and Richmond turned back Saint Louis 72-62 to end the regular season Saturday.

Cline scored 19 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season. He has the only triple-doubles in school history. Cline joins Evan Turner (Ohio State) and Penny Hardaway (Memphis) as the only three players in the last 25 years to average 18 points, eight rounds and five assists. He also moved into the top 10 in career scoring (1,556), passing Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, and has the third most assists (360) in a season behind two from Greg Beckwith.

Buckingham hit 7 of 9 shots, including all four of his 3-pointers, and went 5 of 5 from the foul line as the Spiders (19-11, 13-5 Atlantic 10) matched their school record for conference wins.

Mike Crawford had 19 points and Elliott Welmer 17 with eight rebounds for the Billikens (11-20, 6-12), who had won two straight.

Saint Louis was within 1 when ShawnDre’ Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1:46 left. Buckingham followed with another 3 and the Spiders went on to score 10 straight to seal the win.

CAA-ELON-WILLIAM & MARY

William & Mary eliminates Elon 71-66 behind Prewitt, Dixon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Omar Prewitt scored 20 points with 13 rebounds, Daniel Dixon scored 20, and the pair came up big down the stretch as William and Mary beat Elon 71-66 Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

William and Mary (16-13) will play top-seeded UNC-Wilmington in the semifinals Saturday. The Seahawks held off a late Delaware charge and advanced with a 91-82 win Saturday.

Greg Malinowski gave William & Mary a 62-60 lead with his 3-pointer with 1:50 to play. Tyler Seibring tied it with a pair of free throws before Dixon gave the Tribe the lead for good.

Elon’s Dmitri Thompson made one of two free throws, and Prewitt’s 3 sealed it with 33 seconds to go. Dixon made all four of his foul shots in the last 19 seconds. Paul Rowley added 11 points for the Tribe.

Brian Dawkins led Elon (18-14) with 19 points and nine rebounds, Seibring scored 14, and Dainan Swoope 10.