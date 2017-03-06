Latest Virginia sports

CAA-WILLIAM & MARY-UNC-WILMINGTON

Ingram, Flemmings pace UNCW to 105-94 win in CAA semifinal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Denzel Ingram scored 27 points and Chris Flemmings 26 as top-seeded UNC Wilmington defeated William & Mary 105-94 on Sunday, advancing to Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game.

The defending CAA Tournament champion Seahawks (28-5) are on a six-game hot streak and showed why Sunday, banging down 33 of 56 shots (59 percent) with 11 3-pointers out of 21 tries (52 percent). Ingram was 6 of 9 from behind the arc and added eight assists. UNCW has scored 91 and 105 in this season’s tournament.

Flemmings was 6-of-10 shooting and 13 of 13 at the free-throw line, where UNCW converted 28 of 33 attempts. C.J. Bryce scored 16 points and Devontae Cacok 12.

Fourth-seeded William & Mary (17-4) is also a high-flyer as the Tribe and UNCW lead the Colonial in scoring, offensive efficiency and field-goal percentage. Omar Prewitt led with 24 points and David Cohn scored 18 with four 3-pointers as the Tribe also drained 11 treys and matched UNCW 33 of 59 from the floor. Daniel Dixon scored 10 points but was 1-of-7 shooting from 3, leaving he and Prewitt with a combined 3,186 points — two shy of becoming William & Mary’s program leaders.

A10-DUQUESNE-DAYTON

Top-seeded Dayton women win A-10 Tournament, head to NCAAs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kelley Austria scored 20 points and Saicha Grant-Allen added a double-double in leading Dayton over Duquesne 70-56 on Sunday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game to claim an NCAA berth.

Austria was 7 of 11 from the field, including three 3-pointers, with Grant-Allen scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Flyers (22-9), who were regular-season co-champions with George Washington. Javonna Layfield added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists with Jayla Scaife scoring 11 points and Jenna Burdette handing out eight assists and making three steals.

Kadri-Ann Lass made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points with Amadea Szamosi and Conor Richardson adding 12 points each for the Dukes (18-15), who were turned back in the title game for the second straight year.

Brianna Thomas scored the game’s first five points and the Dukes held on to the lead until late in the second quarter with the Flyers going up 32-29 after consecutive baskets by Harris and Burdette to end the first half.

Dayton led the rest of the way. Duquesne trailed by seven before the Flyers finished the game on a 11-4 run over the final four minutes with Austria scoring five points and Layfield four in that span.

MAGIC-WIZARDS

Bogdanovic hits 8 3-pointers, Wizards beat Magic 115-114

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Washington Wizards came back from 17 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 115-114 on Sunday.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Otto Porter scored 11 points, and more importantly spotted Bogdanovic in the corner for his final 3 to give the Wizards the lead for good with 48.6 seconds left.

Terrence Ross scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Magic.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, which settled for a 2-2 season series split with Washington.

NASCAR-ATLANTA

Keselowski steals Atlanta win after Harvick caught speeding

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kevin Harvick ruined a dominating performance by going too fast on pit road Sunday, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick seemed poised to win at Atlanta for the first time since his initial Cup victory in 2001, just three races after he stepped in following the death of Dale Earnhardt.

Harvick won the first two stages under NASCAR’s new format and led a staggering 293 out of 325 laps overall. But, after a yellow flag came out when Austin Dillon lost power, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford eclipsed the 45 mph speed limit going into the pits for his final stop.

The drive-thru penalty pushed Kyle Larson to the lead, but Keselowski surged ahead on the backstretch with six laps to go and held on for a 0.564-second victory.