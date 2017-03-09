Latest Virginia sports

T25-ACC-PITT-VIRGINIA

Perrantes, No. 21 Virginia pull away from Pitt, 75-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 20 points to match a career high and London Perrantes added 13 in the second half to help No. 21 Virginia pull away for a 75-63 victory against Pittsburgh in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The sixth-seeded Cavaliers (22-9) are in the ACC quarterfinals for the sixth straight season and meet third-seeded and No. 22 Notre Dame at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

Jamel Artis led Pitt (16-17) with 18 points and Michael Young had 14. The two seniors were benched for the first 10 minutes of the Panthers’ regular-season finale loss to Virginia on Saturday by coach Kevin Stallings.

Just four days after scoring just 42 points against the Cavaliers, Pitt surpassed that number with 13:08 minutes left on a dunk by Sheldon Jeter that cut Virginia’s lead to 44-43. That was as good as it got for the Panthers.

ACC-WAKE FOREST-VIRGINIA TECH

LeDay lifts Va Tech over Wake Forest 99-90 at ACC tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LeDay had a career-high 31 points to go with 15 rebounds as Virginia Tech stopped Wake Forest’s late-season charge with a 99-90 victory Wednesday night.

Seth Allen scored 18 points and Justin Bibbs had 15 for the seventh-seeded Hokies (22-9), who took over in the second half after a slow start. They will play second-seeded and 16th-ranked Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Bryant Crawford had 21 points for No. 10 seed Wake Forest (19-13), which had won four straight in a desperate drive for its first NCAA Tournament trip since 2010.

John Collins, runner-up for ACC player of the year, added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest before fouling out with 1:06 to play.

Wake Forest won 89-84 at Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale for both teams last Saturday, a huge victory for the Demon Deacons in their postseason push.

MEAC-NC CENTRAL-BETHUNE-COOKMAN

Top-seeded North Carolina Central cruises into MEAC semis

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dajuan Graf scored 18 points with nine assists, Patrick Cole had 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and top-seeded North Carolina Central beat No. 9 seed Bethune-Cookman 95-60 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

NCCU has been the No. 1 seed in three of the last four seasons — with one tournament championship.

NCCU led 50-32 at halftime after shooting 54.1 percent and the Eagles finished 34-of-63 (54 percent) from the floor. Cole, the MEAC player of the year, was just 6 of 18, including 0 of 5 from distance.

Rashaun Madison hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Del’vin Dickerson scored 13 and Kyle Benton 10 for NC Central (23-8). The Eagles had their second-longest winning streak in program history (13 games) snapped after closing the regular season with two straight losses.

Quinton Forrest and Reggie Baker each scored 13 points for Bethune-Cookman (10-22).

MICHIGAN-PLANE MISHAP

Michigan team plane slides off runway, players safe

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — The plane carrying the Michigan men’s basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage. The team said everyone aboard was safe.

Team spokesman Tom Wywrot emailed reporters describing the incident at Willow Run Airport, about 15 miles from the campus in Ann Arbor. Michigan faces Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Wywrot says the takeoff “was aborted” on a day marked by high winds and “after strong braking,” the plane slid off the runway and “sustained extensive damage.” A witness tweeted a photo showing the plane well off the runway.

Wywrot said everyone aboard was safely evacuated and alternate travel arrangements were being made.

REDSKINS-DAVIS

Redskins re-sign tight end Vernon Davis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis.

According to Davis’ Snapchat, it’s a three-year deal. The team announced the contract early Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old Davis revitalized his career last season with Washington, starting 14 games and catching 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns. In 11 NFL seasons the Maryland product has 505 receptions for 6,424 yards and 57 touchdowns.

The previous season Davis had been traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos and won the Super Bowl as a complementary player.

The D.C. native said after the season that he could see himself playing six more years. A picture posted to his Snapchat showing him on the phone and looking at his contract included the message “A Redskin for three more years.”