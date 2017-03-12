Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-KINGS

Kempe’s first NHL goal propels Kings past slumping Caps, 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his first NHL goal with 11:14 to play and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 victory over the NHL-leading Washington Capitals Saturday night.

Marian Gaborik also scored and Jonathan Quick made 17 saves in a big win for the Kings, who have won three of four as they fight to stay in the playoff race. Jeff Carter added an empty-net goal, and Los Angeles won back-to-back games for the first time since early February.

Advertisement

The Kings are in ninth place in the Western Conference, trailing St. Louis by three points.

Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals, who have lost three straight regulation games for the first time in their outstanding season.

WIZARDS-TRAIL BLAZERS

Wizards edge Trail Blazers 125-124 with controversial end

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — John Wall scored 39 points and the Washington Wizards edged the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 for a controversial overtime win Saturday night.

It looked as if Markieff Morris stepped out of bounds before making a go-ahead baseline jumper with 0.4 seconds left. The crowd at the Moda Center howled in protest and the players pointed to the video replay to no avail.

Bradley Beal added 26 points for the Wizards, who have won five straight.

BUCCANEERS-JACKSON-BAKER

Former Redskins Baker, Jackson join Tampa Bay Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker had similar thoughts when it came to teams they wanted to play for.

As unrestricted free agents, the former Washington Redskins teammates had plenty of options, but chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they wanted a chance to play with promising young players such as quarterback Jameis Winston and Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans.

The Bucs introduced Jackson and Bakers as the newest members of the team on Saturday.

The veteran receiver and defensive tackle both spoke of trying to help Tampa Bay take the next step to the playoffs.

“As far as receivers I’ve played with in the past, I feel like I’ve played with some pretty good receivers,” Jackson said, adding he also considered signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

ORIOLES-ALVAREZ

AP source: Alvarez agrees to minor league deal with Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Pedro Alvarez has agreed to a minor league contract to return to the Baltimore Orioles.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement had not been announced.

Alvarez would get a $2 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $3.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $250,000 each for 200, 250, 300 and 350; and $500,000 apiece for 400, 450, 500, 550 and 600.

A left-handed hitter who turned 30 last month, Alvarez batted .249 with 22 homers and 49 RBIs last year in his first season with the Orioles, when he had a $5.75 million base salary and earned $200,000 in performance bonuses. He spent his first six big league seasons with Pittsburgh and was an All-Star in 2013.

After playing third base for the Pirates and being shifted to first late in the 2014 season, Alvarez was primarily a designated hitter last year.

A10-RICHMOND-VCU

VCU slips past Richmond for 87-77 OT win in A-10 semifinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JeQuan Lewis scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and VCU got an 87-77 win over Richmond in Saturday’s Atlantic 10 Conference tournament to advance to the championship game.

The No. 2 seed Rams will play fourth-seeded Rhode Island on Sunday.

In the overtime period, VCU (21-7) quickly took control, scoring the first six points during an 11-2 run for an 82-73 lead with 1:25 left. Mo Alie-Cox had five points in the breakaway run and Samir Doughty had four.

Richmond, the third seed, cut the gap to seven before Lewis sealed it from the free throw line.

Doughty finished with 17 points, Alie-Cox had 15 and Justin Tillman got 11 points to go with 14 rebounds for the Rams, who are playing for a conference title for the seventh-straight year.

Richmond (20-12) got a career-high 26 points from De’Monte Buckingham, who led five Spiders in double figures.

MEAC-NORFOLK ST-NC CENTRAL

NCCU beats Norfolk State 67-59 for 2nd NCAA spot in 4 years

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Patrick Cole scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Dajuan Graf added 17 points, and North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 67-59 Saturday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game for the Eagles’ second NCAA Tournament spot in four years.

NCCU used a 19-0 run in the second half to pull away as the Spartans missed 14 straight shots during an 11-minute stretch. Bryan Gellineau hit a foul-line jumper with 3:20 left to finally end the drought at 62-48 with 3:29 to go.

Rashaun Madison hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for top-seeded NCCU (25-8).

Zaynah Robinson had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for No. 2 seed Norfolk State (17-16), which was seeking its second MEAC tournament title. Kerwin Okoro added 12 points.

Neither team led by more than six points in a first half that Norfolk State led 38-35.

CAA-ELON-JAMES MADISON

Elon women beat JMU 78-60 for first NCAA tourney trip

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Lauren Brown scored 17 points, Shay Burnett had a double-double and Elon beat James Madison 78-60 Saturday night in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship and earned its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Burnett had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Essence Baucom added 16 points and Malaya Johnson had 14 for top-seeded Elon (27-6), who shot 53 percent from the floor.

Precious Hall scored 32 points on 10-of-33 shooting to lead No. 2 seed James Madison (24-8). Her 33 attempts matched Dawn Evans’ 2008 program record. The Dukes shot just 23 percent (18 of 79) from the field but made 20 of 25 free throws (80 percent). They shot 57 percent in their semifinal win against Drexel.

James Madison won the last three CAA championships, and had beaten the Phoenix in all seven conference matchups.

MEAC-BETHUNE-COOKMAN-HAMPTON

Hampton women upset Bethune-Cookman 52-49 to win MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jephany Brown and Mikayla Sayle scored 10 points each and third-seeded Hampton upset No. 1 seed and regular-season champion Bethune-Cookman 52-49 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates (20-12), who finished third in MEAC standings with an 11-5 record and lost by nine points to Bethune-Cookman during the regular season, are going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 and the ninth time overall. It is coach David Six’s sixth MEAC Tournament championship, the first five coming consecutively from 2010-14.

Sayle added eight rebounds and Brown seven rebounds and five steals. Hampton made 15 steals and turned 23 turnovers into 24 points. Monnazjea Finney-Smith made three 3-pointers for her nine points while DeJane James dished five assists for Hampton, which has won six straight games.

Taylor Houston scored 10 points, Ashanti Hunt had eight points and 10 rebounds and Kailyn Williams 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-10), who were 15-1 in winning the regular-season crown and had won 12 straight.