Latest Virginia sports

WIZARDS-TIMBERWOLVES

Towns, Rubio lead Wolves over Wizards, 119-104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds, Ricky Rubio scored 22 points and broke his own franchise record with 19 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 119-104 on Monday night.

Nemanja Bjelica added 16 points and 10 boards off the bench for the Timberwolves, who entered the game 3½ games behind Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota shot 52 percent and Rubio topped 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time in his six-year career.

John Wall scored 27 points for the Wizards, who fell 2 ½ games back of Cleveland for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal added 20 points, but Washington lost for the first time in six games.

PENGUINS-FLAMES

Flames tie franchise record with 10th straight victory

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kris Versteeg scored the shootout winner Monday night and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to tie their franchise record with their 10th straight victory.

Calgary’s first shooter, Versteeg moved in slowly and made a nifty deke before zipping a shot high on Marc-Andre Fleury. Brian Elliott stopped Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel to clinch the win.

The Atlanta Flames had won 10 games in a row Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 1978.

Pittsburgh had a chance to win it in overtime when Mark Giordano was sent off for a slash of Nick Bonino, but the Flames killed off the four-on-three.

Johnny Gaudreau, Deryk Engelland and Dennis Wideman scored in regulation for Calgary, which moved back into second place in the Pacific Division. The Flames are even in points with Anaheim, but have more regulation/overtime wins.

Malkin, Crosby and Conor Sheary scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins had their five-game winning streak snapped, but still moved into a tie in points with the Washington Capitals atop the Metropolitan division. The Capitals are ahead on the tiebreaker.

BLUE JACKETS-FLYERS

Blue Jackets set franchise records with 5-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help the Columbus Blue Jackets set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Zach Werenski and Sam Gagner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have 44 wins and 94 points.

Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of 15 to hurt its fading playoff chances. The Flyers began play six points out of a postseason spot with 15 games remaining.

Dubinsky’s power-play goal with 11:14 left snapped a 3-all tie. He beat Flyers goalie Steve Mason on the glove side with a wrist shot into the top right corner after an excellent screen in front by Scott Hartnell. The goal followed a rouging minor on Konecny.

BULLS-HORNETS

Rondo provides spark as starter, Bulls top Hornets 115-109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points, Rajon Rondo had a season-high 20 in his return to the starting lineup and the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-109 on Monday night to snap a season-high, five-game losing streak.

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler each had 23 points for the Bulls (32-35), who got a needed win to boost their hopes of earning the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rondo provided the spark for the Bulls in his first start since Dec. 30. Along with hitting a season-high three 3-pointers, he had six assists and seven rebounds.

Jeremy Lamb scored 26 points filling in for Nic Batum (migraine), while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 22 and Kemba Walker 21 for the struggling Hornets. Marvin Williams had 13 points and tied a career high with 18 rebounds.