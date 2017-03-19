Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-LIGHTNING

Capitals clinch playoff spot by beating Lightning 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — T.J Oshie had three goals and an assist, Justin Williams and John Carlson had early third-period goals, and the Washington Capitals clinched a playoff spot by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday night.

Oshie scored twice, including an early power-play goal, as the Capitals took a 2-0 lead midway through the first. He completed the hat trick with an empty-netter during the final minute. Oshie has 10 goals and 19 points in 14 games against Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Williams had a redirection goal 3:14 into the period before Carlson swatted a thigh-high puck home to make it 4-2 at 5:30.

Washington also got four assists from Nicklas Backstrom, and Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals, and Alex Killorn had the other goal for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

WIZARDS-HORNETS

Zeller scores 19, Hornets beat Wizards 98-93

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cody Zeller scored 19 points and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-93 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Kemba Walker had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Marvin Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Hornets handed the Wizards their second straight defeat.

The Hornets limited the Wizards to 37 percent shooting from the field.

John Wall had 19 points and eight assists for the Wizards, and Bradley Beal scored 18 points.

Charlotte entered the night 4 ½ games back of Miami for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs with 14 games remaining.

MLS-CREW-DC UNITED

Crew PKs, Steffen keep DC United winless, scoreless, 2-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Columbus Crew scored twice off penalty kicks and Zack Steffen kept D.C. United winless and scoreless on the season with three saves in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Federico Higuaín scored in the 38th minute and Ola Kamara connected in the 66th minute for the Crew (1-1-1). Both shots just eluded diving D.C. keeper Bill Hamid, who had guessed right on both attempts but couldn’t get to the balls, slotted just inside the post — one left and one right.

Steffen earned his first career win with two great saves in the second half. He came off his line early in the second half to stop José Guillermo Ortiz, who made an extra touch off a give-and-go and then couldn’t get the chip high enough to go over the sliding keeper. Patrick Nyarko got his head on a long free kick but Steffen got his left arm out and deflected the ball away as he dove toward his left post in the 70th minute.

That added to the frustration of D.C. United, which set a record by not scoring in the first three games of the season. United got back playmaking midfielder Luciano Acosta from an ankle injury but he had no shots in 75 minutes.

NCAA-VIRGINIA-FLORIDA

Leon, Robinson shine, Florida routs Virginia 65-39 in NCAAs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Devin Robinson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, the fifth double-double of his career, and No. 4 seed Florida handled fifth-seeded Virginia 65-39 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Justin Leon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators (26-8), who advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the 11th time in school history and fifth in the last seven years. They will play No. 8 seed Wisconsin in the East Regional in New York City on Friday.

They can thank stingy defense and a ridiculous run spanning halftime for this trip to Madison Square Garden.

Florida held Virginia (23-11) to a season-low 17 points in the first half and 30.2 percent shooting on the night. The turning point came late in the first half, when the Gators started a 21-0 run that was their most lopsided of the season.

NCAA-HAMPTON-DUKE

Greenwell, Duke women rout Hampton 94-31 in NCAA 1st round

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Rebecca Greenwell had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Duke routed Hampton 94-31 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Leaonna Odom added a season-best 23 points, while Lexie Brown and Oderah Chidom finished with 11 apiece for the second-seeded Blue Devils (28-5).

They lost guard Kyra Lambert to a left knee injury in the second quarter but otherwise had no trouble advancing to face 10th-seeded Oregon (21-13) in the second round Monday night.

Duke held the 15th-seeded Pirates to 18 percent shooting and allowed just one field goal during the second quarter, outscoring Hampton 31-2 during that period to push the lead well into the 30s.

Jephany Brown had 18 points to lead Hampton (20-13). The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions were back in the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence.

DIV III CHAMPIONSHIP

Flannery’s 23 points, block lift Babson to Div III title

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Joey Flannery scored 23 points and blocked a potential game-winning shot from in close in the final seconds, lifting Babson to its first Division III men’s basketball national championship, 79-78 over Augustana on Saturday night.

Isaiah Nelsen added 18 points and Nick Comenale had 16 for the Beavers (31-2), who used a 25-3 run late in the final half to lead 41-31 at halftime, then held off a furious rally in the closing minutes. The Beavers had reached the final after erasing a 45-20 deficit in Friday night’s semifinals, beating Whitman 91-85.

Nolan Ebel scored 20 points to lead the Vikings (24-9). Jacob Johnston added 15 points and Chrishawn Orange had 14.