Latest Virginia sports

WIZARDS-CELTICS

Back from injury, Thomas scores 25 as Celtics top Wizards

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points after missing the previous two games with a bruised right knee, leading the Boston Celtics to a 110-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in another testy matchup Monday night between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Avery Bradley added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Jae Crowder and Al Horford each scored 16 with nine boards for Boston, which moved 2½ games ahead of the Wizards for second place in the East. The Celtics trail first-place Cleveland by two games.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 19 points, and John Wall had 16 points with eight assists.

Behind Thomas’ 12 third-quarter points, Boston pushed an 11-point halftime lead to 92-75 after three.

LSU-WADE

VCU’s Wade heading to LSU after pair of tourney appearances

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Will Wade is leaving VCU to take over LSU after guiding the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in both his seasons as coach.

LSU made the announcement Monday night on its athletics web site and Twitter. It said more details will come Tuesday.

The announcement was attributed to Vice Chancellor and athletic director Joe Alleva, who flew to Richmond on Sunday with deputy AD Eddie Nunez and met with Wade for several hours.

The 34-year-old Wade guided the Rams to a 51-20 record. He spent the two previous seasons at Chattanooga and is 91-45 overall as a head coach.

He replaces Johnny Jones, who was fired March 10 with two years remaining on his contract after the Tigers finished 10-21.

REDSKINS-NSEKHE

Redskins re-sign offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe.

The 31-year-old started four games at left tackle last season when Trent Williams was serving a suspension. The team announced Nsekhe’s deal Monday.

Nsekhe was an exclusive rights free agent along with fellow offensive lineman Vinston Painter, who the Redskins re-signed last week.

The former Arena Football League player who broke into the NFL with the Rams in 2012 has started six games in the past two seasons with Washington. Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan had said Nsekhe could start for several NFL teams, but he’s the team’s top backup tackle behind Williams and Morgan Moses.

RETIRING OFFICIALS

NFL officials with combined 60 years of experience retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three NFL officials with a combined 60 years of experience have retired.

Head linesman John McGrath, line judge Tony Veteri, Jr., and field judge Bob Waggoner are leaving the league. They will be honored next month at the NFL Referees Association’s annual meeting.

McGrath leaves the field after 15 NFL seasons, working one Super Bowl and 11 playoff matches. Veteri spent 25 NFL seasons as an official, worked one Super Bowl, a Pro Bowl and 17 playoff games. Waggoner was a 20-year NFL official who worked two Super Bowls.

“These men have had extensive and impressive careers in NFL officiating,” said Scott Green, NFLRA’s executive director. “We have been fortunate to have them as colleagues and friends. They will be missed on the field, but will always be a part of our fraternity.”