Latest Virginia sports

NIT–RICHMOND-TCU

First triple-double for TCU sinks Richmond 86-68 in NIT

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vlad Brodziansky scored 20 points, Kenrich Williams had the first triple-double in TCU history and the Horned Frogs rolled over Richmond 86-68 on Tuesday night to win their bracket of the NIT and advance to the Final Four for the first time.

Williams had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for TCU (22-15), which was seeded fourth and knocked out top-seeded Iowa in the second round. Desmond Bane added 13 points and Alex Robinson had 12.

The Horned Frogs, under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, will play the winner of UCF-Illinois in Madison Square Garden next Tuesday.

T.J. Cline had 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the sixth-seeded Spiders (22-13), De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points and Khwan Fore 10.

Brodziansky had six points in an early 11-0 run that put TCU up 21-9 and added another basket and two free throws to help push the lead to 32-15 with 4:39 left in the first half. He had 16 points and Williams had 9 with 10 rebounds as the Frogs shot 50 percent and led 41-26 at the break.

After six quick Richmond points cut it to nine, TCU went on a 13-1 run with Brandon Parrish, JD Miller and Bane hitting 3s. Richmond never challenged after that even though Cline scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

VCU-RHOADES

Rice coach, former VCU assistant returning to coach Rams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Rice coach Mike Rhoades is returning to VCU to become the Rams’ head coach.

The 44-year-old Rhoades spent five years as an assistant to Shaka Smart at VCU. He replaces Will Wade, who resigned Monday night to take the same position at LSU.

Rhoades told Fox 26 TV in Houston on Tuesday the VCU job is a “dream come true.” VCU has not officially announced the hire, but scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to introduce its new men’s coach.

Rhoades had a 47-52 record in three seasons with the Owls. After taking over a team that went 7-23 in 2014, he led them to consecutive 12-20 seasons before this year’s team finished 23-12 and played in the CBI Tournament.

FLAMES-CAPITALS

Ovechkin shines as Caps snap Elliott’s streak, beat Flames

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists, T.J. Oshie scored his 30th of the season and the NHL-leading Washington Capitals defeated the surging Calgary Flames 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The top line of Ovechkin, Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom dominated all game. Ovechkin led all players with a season-high 11 shots, finally beating Flames goaltender Brian Elliott late in the third period for his 29th goal.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored, and Backstrom had three assists as the Capitals snapped Elliott’s franchise-record winning streak at 11 games. Elliott kept his team in it by stopping 36 shots as Calgary lost for just the fifth time in 22 games.

Playing his 300th career game, counterpart Braden Holtby celebrated his bobblehead night by making 29 saves for Washington, which has 102 points.

Sean Monahan and former Capitals winger Troy Brouwer scored for the Flames.

FLYERS-JETS

Jets’ win streak at 3 after 3-2 win over Flyers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists and the Winnipeg Jets earned their third straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Linemate Mathieu Perreault picked up a goal and one assist in the Jets’ second three-game win streak of the season.

The teams were tied 1-1 until Wheeler put a high shot on Steve Mason’s glove side into the net at 7:02 of the third period.

After a Flyers’ turnover in their end, Scheifele scored his 29th goal of the season with another high shot over Mason’s glove at 13:51.

Matt Read scored with two seconds left as the Flyers pulled Mason for the extra attacker.