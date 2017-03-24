Latest Virginia sports

BLUE JACKETS-CAPITALS

Oshie beats Bobrovsky in shootout as Caps beat Blue Jackets

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored the shootout winner as the Washington Capitals overcame a stellar performance from Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 Thursday night.

Despite 44 saves from Bobrovsky, the Capitals reached 104 points and extended their lead atop the Metropolitan Division and NHL standings. Oshie engendered memories of his Sochi Olympic shootout performance by again beating Bobrovsky, the goalie he scored on four times in six chances that day.

Dmitry Orlov finally cracked Bobrovsky early in the third period on Washington’s 35th shot of the game. Orlov’s goal tied the score after Seth Jones beat Braden Holtby on a wild scramble early in the third for his first goal since Feb. 7.

Holtby had 29 saves in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to pick up his 38th victory of the season, one shy of Bobrovsky for the league lead.

GEORGETOWN-THOMPSON FIRED

Georgetown fires coach John Thompson III

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown has fired basketball coach John Thompson III after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship.

School president John DeGioia informed Thompson on Thursday morning he wouldn’t be back and announced the move hours later.

The Hoyas’ 14-18 record this season included six losses in a row to finish. It was the team’s worst winning percentage since the 1950s. Fans at some games chanted “Fire Thompson!”

Thompson, known as “JT3,” was Georgetown’s coach for 13 seasons. The school made eight trips to the NCAA Tournament and a Final Four appearance in 2007 with future NBA players Jeff Green and Roy Hibbert on the roster.

Thompson finished 278-151 at Georgetown.

His father, John Thompson Junior, led the Hoyas to 20 trips to the NCAAs, three Final Fours and a national title in 1984. Georgetown’s new on-campus practice facility is named after the older Thompson.

VCU-COACH

Rhoades returns to VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mike Rhoades has been introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at VCU, where he was a popular assistant under former coach Shaka (SHAH’-kah) Smart.

Rhoades returns to Richmond after posting a 47-52 record as head coach at Rice, including a 23-win season this year. He replaces Will Wade, who stepped down on Tuesday to become LSU’s head coach.

VIRGINIA-TRANSFERS-THOMPSON

Coach: Guard Darius Thompson to transfer from Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) —Virginia coach Tony Bennett says guard Darius Thompson is transferring, making him the third player to leave the Cavaliers in two days.

Bennett made the announcement Thursday, one day after announcing that guard Marial Shayok and forward Jarred Reuter are also leaving.

Thompson transferred to Virginia after spending his freshman season at Tennessee. He played for the Cavaliers for two years and started in 15 of his 33 appearances this year. He averaged 6.2 points in 20.8 minutes per game and 5.2 points over 70 career games at Virginia.

Bennett says Thompson will transfer after graduating, making him eligible to play immediately wherever he lands.

The three departures leave Virginia with six players on the roster who received significant playing time this season.

US-WAGE BOYCOTT

USA Hockey begins contacting potential women’s replacements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) —USA Hockey says it will begin reaching out to potential replacement players in case the women’s national team boycotts the upcoming world championships over an ongoing wage dispute.

The organization says in a statement sent to The Associated Press that it’s still prioritizing having the original team on the ice.

But USA Hockey informed players’ representatives that it will be gauging replacement players’ availability for the tournament, which begins March 31st in Plymouth, Michigan.

Executive director Dave Ogrean says USA Hockey’s objective remains having the players picked for the team represent the U.S. and called negotiations this week “productive conversations.” The sides met for 10-plus hours in person Monday in an effort to resolve a dispute over wages.

The U.S. is the defending champion.