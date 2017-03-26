Latest Virginia sports

REDSKINS-QUICK

Washington signs former LA Rams WR Quick

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) —(AP) — The Washington Redskins have added a wide receiver by signing Brian Quick, who had 41 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The 6-foot-5 Quick gives Washington another tall option along with recently-signed receiver Terrelle Pryor as the pair try to replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon (gahr-SOHN’).

Advertisement

COYOTES-CAPITALS

Ovechkin hits 30 goals, Winnik scores as Caps beat Coyotes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 30th goal of the season and Daniel Winnik scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period, as the Washington Capitals overcame listless stretches to beat the lowly Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday night.

Ovechkin became the third player in league history to score 30-plus goals in each of his first 12 seasons, joining Mike Gartner (15) and Wayne Gretzky (13).

Winnik scored with 4:39 remaining, Justin Williams added another goal not long and Winnik sealed the Capitals’ fourth consecutive victory with an empty-netter.

Braden Holtby made 28 saves for Washington, which has won five of six to reach an NHL-leading 106 points and keep pace atop the competitive Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are three points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mike Smith stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced and Peter Holland scored the lone goal for Arizona.

WIZARDS-CAVALIERS

Wall scores 37 as Wizards down LeBron, Cavs 127-115

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Wall scored 37 points, Bradley Beal added 27 and the Washington Wizards began a challenging road trip by beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-115 on Saturday night.

Wall scored 18 in the first quarter, when the Wizards shot 82 percent, and Washington held on down the stretch to avenge an overtime loss to the NBA champions last month.

James, who briefly wore goggles to protect an eye injury sustained Friday night, scored 24 and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving added 23 points and Kevin Love 17 for Cleveland, playing at home for the only time in a seven-game stretch.

Washington’s victory cut Cleveland’s lead in the Eastern Conference to a half-game over idle Boston.

NCAA-OREGON-MARYLAND

Freshmen lead 10th-seeded Oregon to 77-63 upset of Maryland

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu led five Oregon players in double figures with 21 points and the 10th-seeded Ducks continued their improbable run through the NCAA Tournament with a 77-63 upset win over third-seeded Maryland on Saturday.

Fellow freshman Ruthy Hebard added 16 points for the Ducks (23-13), who beat second-seeded Duke in the second round and advance to the first regional final in program history.

Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each had 16 points for Maryland, which finishes the season at 32-3.

The Maryland offense, which averages more than 90 points a game to lead the nation, was held to its lowest point total this season

Oregon coach Kelly Graves said before the game that his young team that starts three freshmen may not know it is not supposed to be winning. The Ducks became the second No. 10 seed to advance to a regional final, joining the 1991 Lamar team.

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

Pitts, Ndow lead Northwest Missouri St to D-II championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Justin Pitts scored 23 points, Chris-Ebou Ndow had a double-double and Northwest Missouri State beat Fairmont State 71-61 Saturday in the NCAA Division II championship game.

Ndow finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds and Anthony Woods scored 13 with five rebounds and five assists for Northwest Missouri State (35-1). The Bearcats won their first men’s basketball national championship and became the first D-II school to win the title in football and basketball in the same academic year.

Pitts hit a 3-pointer to open the game, a layup by Woods made it 13-3 lead about 5½ minutes in and Northwest Missouri State took a 32-21 lead into the break. Another 3 by Pitts gave the Bearcats their biggest lead, 36-22, with 18 minutes to go and Fairmont State (34-3) trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.

Matt Bingaya had 24 points and seven rebounds and Thomas Winbush scored 17 with eight boards for the Falcons.

A layup by Shammgod Wells cut Fairmont’s deficit to 60-52 with 4:54 left, but Ndow answered with a layup eight seconds later and the Falcons missed their next eight shots, and two free throws by Ndow made it 68-54 with 1:12 remaining.

Fairmont, which came in averaging 95.4 points per game, shot just 31 percent (9 of 29) from the field in the first half. The Falcons set season lows for points in a half (21 in the first) and total points.

Both teams were appearing in their first D-II national championship game and each set school records for wins in a season.

NASCAR-RACE DIRECTOR

Hamilton makes NASCAR history as first black race director

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Jusan Hamilton grew up working on cars in his grandfather’s garage, and he has been in love with motorsports ever since.

He dreamed of driving all the way from upstate New York’s dirt tracks to the bright lights of NASCAR. When it didn’t work out behind the wheel, he poured himself into a career behind the scenes of racing.

Hamilton hit a milestone Saturday when he debuted as a NASCAR race director for the Xfinity Series event at Fontana, California. He is the first black race director in NASCAR history, and his co-workers say the 26-year-old can go any direction he chooses in the sport he loves.

“I think this sport is open to everyone,” Hamilton said. “Like myself, if you find a passion in this sport and it’s something you enjoy, I think there’s an opportunity for everyone to come into the sport.”

Hamilton likens a race director to a quarterback. Wearing a headset in the control tower high above Auto Club Speedway, Hamilton communicates with track and race officials while overseeing everything that occurs in the race, including penalties, crashes and cleanups.

Hamilton has to make quick decisions involving safety personnel and even emergency services, and he had plenty to do in an eventful Xfinity race that featured several yellow flags and plenty of car damage.