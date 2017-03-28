Latest Virginia sports

NC STATE-JOHNSON

NC State hires ex-Hokies coach Johnson as assistant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired former Virginia Tech coach James Johnson as an assistant.

New coach Kevin Keatts announced the hiring Monday.

Keatts and Johnson were teammates at Ferrum College from 1991-93, and Keatts says he’s a good fit because of “my comfort level in his approach (and) his knowledge of the ACC.”

Johnson spent three seasons on Seth Greenberg’s staff with the Hokies, then succeeded him in 2012 and held the top job until he was fired in 2014 after going 22-41 during those two seasons. Johnson has spent the last two years as the director of basketball operations at Miami.

Keatts was hired from UNC Wilmington earlier this month to replace the fired Mark Gottfried.

GEORGE WASHINGTON-JOSEPH

GW gives Joseph 5-year deal as coach; no longer ‘interim’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maurice Joseph has signed a five-year contract to remain George Washington’s basketball coach. He spent one season with an interim title in place of the fired Mike Lonergan.

GW announced Joseph’s deal Monday.

The Colonials went 20-15, losing in the quarterfinals of the lower-tier College Basketball Invitational, this season under Joseph. He was hired as head coach in late September, 10 days after Lonergan was fired following a school investigation that found he “engaged in conduct inconsistent with the university’s values.”

Joseph had been an assistant on Lonergan’s staff the past five seasons. Joseph played for Lonergan at Vermont.

Six of GW’s top eight scorers this season are expected to return to the team.

CAR-NASCAR-RACING VIRGINIA

1 stop shopping: Website to promote racing in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond International Raceway is partnering with more than two dozen short tracks and drag strips around the state on a website that will allow race fans around Virginia to get information about all the participating tracks in one place.

The website, to be called Racing Virginia, will go live April 3.

NASCAR attendance has dropped off at tracks big and small through the country. Richmond president Dennis Bickmeier says the idea is to support the growth of motorsports at every level in the state. Racing Virginia will provides schedules, links for buying tickets and other information about venues in the state.

The launch will follow the first of four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends in the state as the series visits Martinsville Speedway this week.

NATIONALS-NATHAN RELEASED

Nationals release RHP Joe Nathan, 8th all-time in saves

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Veteran reliever Joe Nathan has been released by the Washington Nationals, ending his bid to make the team a week before opening day.

The Nationals also unconditionally released another righty reliever on Monday, Matt Albers.

Nathan’s 377 career saves rank second among active pitchers and eighth in major league history.

The 42-year-old Nathan went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in only 6 1/3 innings with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants last season as he worked his way back from a second Tommy John surgery to repair his right elbow.