Latest Virginia sports

WIZARDS-LAKERS

Wizards beat Lakers 119-108 to clinch division title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Wall scored 34 points and Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 on Tuesday night, clinching the Southeast Division title for its first division crown in 38 years.

Wall shot 14 of 25 and Bradley Beal was held to 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting, but the Wizards ended the longest division-title drought in NBA history with their fourth straight victory.

“I didn’t know that,” coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “Now we’re fighting for playoff positioning.”

When the franchise last claimed a division title in 1978-79, it was known as the Bullets of the Atlantic Division and played in suburban Landover, Maryland. The team had won its lone NBA championship the previous season and went on to lose the 1979 Finals to the Seattle SuperSonics.

From 1979-80 on, Washington has had one of the worst winning percentages in the league, and while the team has made the playoffs 14 times in that span, it hasn’t gotten past the second round.

CAPITALS-WILD

Oshie’s OT goal for Caps beats Wild 5-4 after Ovi hat trick

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime to bookend Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick, Braden Holtby earned his 40th win and the Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

After Eric Staal’s goal for the Wild tied the game with 26.6 seconds left in regulation, Oshie took a pass in the left circle from Marcus Johansson and beat struggling Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk with a wrist shot. Johansson had four assists.

Martin Hanzal and Jason Pominville had a goal and an assist apiece, but the Wild lost for the eighth time in nine games and fell to 3-11-1 in March after forward Zach Parise exited early with an injury .

NATIONALS-TRUMP

Nationals: Trump declined invite for opening day 1st pitch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.

A spokeswoman for the baseball team said Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at next week’s game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.

Washington hosts Miami next Monday afternoon.

President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.

US-WAGE BOYCOTT

USA Hockey, women’s players reach agreement to avoid boycott

USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women’s national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.

USA Hockey announced the agreement Tuesday night.

Players were seeking a four-year deal that included payment outside just the six-month Olympic period.

US captain Meghan Duggan says in the statement that the players “stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey’s leadership listened.”

USA hockey executive director Dave Ogrean says “this process has, in the end, made us better.”

The world championships begin Friday in Plymouth, Michigan.