Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-AVALANCHE

Capitals hold on to beat Avalanche for 6th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist, Jay Beagle and John Carlson also scored and the Washington Capitals kept rolling with a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

The Capitals, with 110 points, are five points ahead of idle Columbus and on track to clinch the President’s Trophy for most points in the league for the second straight season.

Alex Ovechkin didn’t record a point and remained tied with Alexander Mogilny for second place in scoring among Russian-born players in the NHL. Both have 1,032 points, trailing only Sergei Fedorov (1,179).

Kevin Shattenkirk had two assists and Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots in his first start in nine games for the Capitals. Lars Eller scored into an empty net.

WIZARDS-CLIPPERS

Clippers beat Wizards 133-124 in high-scoring shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 133-124 on Wednesday night.

Redick returned from a sprained right ankle after missing the Clippers’ collapse in a one-point loss to Sacramento last Sunday. His 3-pointers tied a season best.

John Wall scored 41 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for the Wizards, who a night earlier clinched the franchise’s first division title in 38 years with a comeback win over the Lakers.

The Wizards have won 16 games after trailing by double-digits this season but couldn’t end their skid against the Clippers at Staples Center that dates to Feb. 13, 2008.

Washington got no closer than five in the fourth on Beal’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go. The Wizards’ four-game winning streak ended.

HORNETS-RAPTORS

Belinelli helps Hornets beat Raptors 110-106

TORONTO (AP) — Marco Belinelli scored 21 points, Kemba Walker had 19 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 110-106 on Wednesday night.

Walker hit two big 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes, including one that gave the Hornets a 104-101 lead with 37.5 seconds left. He also had four rebounds and two assists, helping Charlotte (34-41) stop Toronto’s six-game win streak.

The Hornets went 8 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. They finished the night 16 for 32 from beyond the arc.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Toronto (45-30), and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 15 rebounds. The loss prevented the Raptors from clinching home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

NASCAR-SUAREZ-CREW CHIEF

NASCAR rookie Suarez has new crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR rookie Daniel Suarez has a new crew chief.

Joe Gibbs Racing said crew chief Dave Rogers is out indefinitely on personal leave. Scott Graves will now call the shots for the No. 19 Toyota in the Cup series.

Graves had served as the crew chief for JGR’s No. 18 Xfinity team. His replacement will be named next week.

Suarez won the second-tier Xfinity Series championship last season and was promoted to Cup when Carl Edwards made the unexpected decision to step away from racing.

Suarez, NASCAR’s first foreign-born champion, has two straight top-10 finishes.

Rogers is a veteran crew chief who was worked with Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin at JGR and was within 10 laps of winning a Cup title last season with Edwards.