Latest Virginia sports

Treinen, owner of 1 save in the majors, gets Nats closer job

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Blake Treinen will start the season as the closer for the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old Treinen, a right-hander, has one big league save.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced the decision Thursday, before Washington’s exhibition game at the Boston Red Sox.

Treinen’s powerful sinker has become his key to success after being converted from a starter to a reliever. He finished last season, his third in the majors, with a 2.28 ERA and and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

After the Nationals lost closer Mark Melancon to the San Francisco Giants in free agency, Treinen competed for the ninth-inning job in spring training with Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover.

Washington begins the regular season Monday at home against the Miami Marlins.

Final Four teams begin preparations for semis in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Final Four teams have begun their preparations in Arizona for the last three games of March Madness.

South Carolina, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Oregon are in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale ahead of two semifinal games on Saturday.

Players and coaches are meeting with reporters on Thursday to talk about what’s ahead.

NCAA President Mark Emmert is also expected to speak with reporters on the heels of North Carolina moving to roll back its “bathroom bill.” State officials there hope the maneuver will help the state avoid another costly hit as the NCAA selects four years of championships for a variety of sports.

Emmert: NCAA will decide next week whether to return to NC

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association’s board of governors will decide by next week whether the repeal of North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom bill” is enough to bring March Madness and other championship sporting events back to the state.

A few hours before Emmert gave his annual pre-Final Four news conference in Arizona, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill that rolled back a law that required transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate. It also excluded gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections.

Emmert says the NCAA delayed it site selection process for the 2018-22 cycle to allow North Carolina lawmakers as much time as possible to address HB2. The site selection committees began meeting this week.

Injury knocks El Areeb out of Kentucky Derby contention

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — El Areeb has been knocked out of Kentucky Derby contention because of a slight knee fracture.

Trainer Cal Lynch said Thursday that El Areeb would undergo surgery on Monday for the injury that is not career-threatening.

El Areeb had won the Jerome and Withers, making him one of the East Coast’s leading candidates for the Kentucky Derby on May 6th.

Lynch said X-rays showed the knee fracture after the colt completed a 1 1/8-mile workout on Thursday. El Areeb was set to make his next start in the Wood Memorial on April 8th at Aqueduct.

Lynch said the colt’s surgery would be done at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The timetable for recovery and return is uncertain, although Lynch said it’s typically six months.