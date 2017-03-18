Sports Listen

Lawyer: 3 Purdue players expelled after alleged sex assault

By master
March 18, 2017
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A law firm that represents a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by three football players says Purdue University has expelled the athletes.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2mGZo2q ) the law firm Massillamany & Jeter LLP said Friday that the players were expelled after Purdue’s Administrative Board investigated an alleged October 2016 incident. Assault charges weren’t filed against the players but one of the two women who said they were assaulted hired the firm because she hoped to have the players expelled.

Purdue athletics officials said Saturday that federal law prohibits the school from releasing specific disciplinary sanctions against students but Purdue “takes any report of sexual assault seriously.”

The former players were not identified.

The law firm said it is grateful Purdue “has taken the necessary steps to ensure that these players will not victimize another student.”

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

