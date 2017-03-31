Sports Listen

Lee, Beauvillier lead Islanders to 2-1 win over Devils

By CHRISTIAN ARNOLD
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:52 pm 2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored to help the New York Islanders preserve their slim playoff chances with a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots as the Islanders pulled four points behind Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. New York won at home for the first time since beating the Devils here on Feb. 19, going 0-4-1 at Barclays Center in between.

Halak has won both starts since being called up from AHL Bridgeport on March 23, going 2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and .932 save-percentage in three appearances.

The Islanders might have suffered a big injury as captain John Tavares left the game late in the third period. Tavares fell awkwardly with 3:14 left while chasing a puck behind the Devils net, and immediately began clutching his left leg. He was helped off the ice and to the dressing room.

Adam Henrique scored and Keith Kincaid had 36 saves for the Devils, who are 2-13-4 in their last 19 games.

New Jersey took a season-high 10 penalties against the Islanders, including five in the first period. New York scored once on the 10 power-play chances.

Lee got the Islanders on the board early in the first period. Johnny Boychuk fired the puck from the point right to Lee’s stick in front of the Devils’ net. Lee quickly shuffled the puck to his backhand and put it through Kincaid’s legs at 5:44 for his 29th of the season.

Beauvillier made it 2-0 late in the second off a cross-ice feed from fellow rookie Josh Ho-Sang. Jason Chimera started the rush after grabbing a rebound in the Islanders end and charging the other way. Chimera sent the puck up to Ho-Sang, who moved the puck over to Beauvillier in the right side faceoff circle for the goal. Chimera, who received the second assist on the play, recorded his 400th NHL point.

Henrique’s goal came with 8:37 left in the game. The New Jersey forward cleaned up a rebound from the side of the net to cut his team’s deficit to one.

NOTES: Islanders D Travis Hamonic and C Casey Cizikas missed Friday’s game due to upper-body injuries. Both players suffered their injuries during Thursday’s 6-3 loss at Philadelphia. … New York F Ryan Strome missed his fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury and F Nikolay Kulemin sat out his third straight game because of an upper-body injury. … Jacob Josefson has resumed skating with the Devils, but has missed 14 games. Devante Smith-Pelly is day-to-day with a lower body injury and has missed nine games. . F Michael Cammalleri returned to the Devils’ lineup after missing 13 games with an upper body injury.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Devils: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

