Lee takes 1-shot lead over Hur in Kia Classic.

By BERNIE WILSON
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 9:37 pm < a min read
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Mirim Lee shot a 5-under 67 Saturday in the third round of the Kia Classic to go to 13-under and take a one shot lead over Mi Jung Hur, who made a 67-foot putt on No. 18 to card a 66.

Another South Korean, In Gee Chun, was tied at 10-under with Cristie Kerr, who was tied for the lead after the first round and was alone atop the leaderboard after 18 holes.

Brittany Lincicome made an early run with four birdies and an eagle in her first eight holes to get to 10-under before she had two bogeys on the back nine in a round of 67 that tied her with Austin Ernst and Karine Icher at 9-under.

Kerr, the 2015 Kia champion, had her most erratic round of the tournament, a 1-under 71.

