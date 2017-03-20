Lehtonen’s 36th shutout gives Stars 1-0 win over Sharks

DALLAS (AP) — Kari Lehtonen made 30 saves for his 36th career shutout and second this season as the Dallas Stars edged the San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Monday night.

Curtis McKenzie scored his fifth goal on a tip-in from the slot that beat Sharks goalie Aaron Dell in the second period.

Adam Cracknell took the shot from the left point. Jiri Hudler also assisted on the goal.

Pacific Division leader San Jose (42-23-7) lost a third straight game for only the second time this season. Dallas (29-33-10) is barely alive in the playoff race with 10 games remaining.

Advertisement

The Sharks outshot the Stars 30-20, including 12-6 in the third period.

Lehtonen’s other shutout this season was a 3-0 win Dec. 3 at Colorado.

Neither team scored during the first period as they totaled 14 shots on goal, eight by San Jose. McKenzie broke through at 14:54 of the second.

The Stars had another good chance later in the second, but Dell stopped a 3-on-1 rush. San Jose again outshot Dallas, 10-8, for an 18-14 advantage after two periods.

San Jose couldn’t score even after pulling Dell with just under two minutes remaining. Dallas missed two tries at the empty net.

NOTES: Sharks C Chris Tierney was out for the first time this season, sidelined by the flu. . Dallas C Jason Spezza did not play because of back spasms. . Stars D Dan Hamhuis went down on the ice at the end of the second period. He was hit in the face by Logan Couture’s stick when the Sharks center followed through on a shot from the right corner. Hamhuis returned after taking stitches during the intermission. . The Stars were coming off a 1-3 road trip — they were outscored 17-5. . San Jose has been shut out five times this season.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Play the second of a four-game trip Wednesday at Minnesota before returning to Dallas to play on Friday.

Stars: Travel to Chicago to play on Thursday.