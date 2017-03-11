Lemar, Moneke lift Davis by Fullerton in OT in Big West semi

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brynton Lemar scored the first nine points of overtime for UC Davis before Chima Moneke grabbed an errant shot and dropped it into the basket as time expired, lifting the Aggies into the Big West championship game with a 66-64 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night.

Lemar, whose difficult drive was the last basket of regulation, kept Davis in the game in overtime and tied it with another tough drive with 41.1 seconds to play. After a miss by the Titans, the shot the Aggies got was a 3-pointer from the left wing by Siler Schneider. The shot went off the backboard without hitting the rim and the ball caromed to Moneke in the lane for the putback.

Lemar finished with 23 points and Moneke had 19 with 14 rebounds, seven on the offensive end. The second-seeded Aggies (21-12) face top-seeded UC Irvine for the title.

Tre’ Coggins had 22 points for the third-seeded Titans (17-14), including three free throws with 54.8 seconds left for a 64-62 lead. He only had three at the half when Fullerton trailed 24-18.