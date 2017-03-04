Sports Listen

Leonard leads Spurs past Pelicans, 101-98 in OT

By BRETT MARTEL
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:33 am < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Patty Mills hit a pair of pivotal 3s in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-98 on Friday night.

LeMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 15 rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs won their sixth straight while dropping New Orleans to 0-4 with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup.

Cousins had 19 points and 23 rebounds, but missed a step-back 3-pointer that could have tied it as overtime ended. Anthony Davis had 29 points, and Jrue Holiday 26 for the Pelicans.

Mills finished with 15 points, and Pau Gasol added 13, including a clutch 3 that helped San Antonio overcome a five-point deficit in overtime.

Leonard’s steals late in regulation and in overtime also helped the Spurs survive.

The Associated Press

