Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lightning-Rangers Sum

Lightning-Rangers Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 9:45 pm < a min read
Share
Tampa Bay 1 1 1—3
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kampfer 1 (Kreider, Zuccarello), 5:53. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Drouin, Kucherov), 7:43 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Dumont 2 (Garrison), 5:04. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner 27, 10:22.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Kucherov, Palat), 13:21.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 3-6-7_16. N.Y. Rangers 13-7-8_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Budaj 28-21-3 (28 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Raanta 14-7-0 (16-13).

A_18,006 (18,200). T_2:26.

Referees_Chris Lee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lightning-Rangers Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.