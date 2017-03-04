Lightning-Sabres Sum

Sports Listen

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 0—2
Buffalo 1 0 0 0—1
Tampa Bay won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Buffalo, O’reilly 15 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 19:48 (pp).

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Johnson 19 (Kucherov, Hedman), 2:37.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Tampa Bay 2 (Point G, Kucherov G), Buffalo 0 (Reinhart NG, Eichel NG).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-10-9-5_32. Buffalo 15-9-6-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-13-5 (32 shots-31 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 18-18-8 (32-31).

A_18,935 (18,690). T_2:41.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Devin Berg, David Brisebois.

