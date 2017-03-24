Sports Listen

Lillard scores 30, Trail Blazers rout Knicks 110-95

By ERIK GARCIA GUNDERSEN
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 12:34 am < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers never trailed in a 110-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Lillard had 15 in the first quarter as Portland opened a 14-point lead. The Blazers led by as much as 23 and moved within a game of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.

Lillard entered Thursday’s game averaging 31.2 points since the All-Star break and didn’t cool off. He has scored 25 or more in eight straight games, a career-best streak.

