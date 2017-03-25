Linares beats Crolla again to keep WBA lightweight belt

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jorge Linares beat Anthony Crolla by unanimous decision for the second time in six months to keep the WBA lightweight title on Saturday.

Linares gave Crolla a rematch in the same Manchester Arena before Crolla’s supporters, and the Venezuelan proved superior again to all three judges, who each scored it 118-109.

Linares even knocked down Crolla in the seventh round.

Having relieving Crolla of the title in September, Linares improved his record to 42-3 (27 KOs). He hasn’t lost in five years.

Crolla dropped to 31-6-3.