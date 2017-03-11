Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lions announce 2 more…

Lions announce 2 more signings, add Fells and Hayden

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 2:36 pm < a min read
Share

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells and cornerback D.J. Hayden.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday and didn’t disclose contract terms.

Fells spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 14 games last season, starting seven, and he had 14 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Hayden, a first-round draft pick in 2013 by the Oakland Raiders, played four seasons for them. He started only two games last season, when he had to deal with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lions announce 2 more…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.