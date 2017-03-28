Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Longtime Cowboys TE Witten…

Longtime Cowboys TE Witten signs extension through 2021

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 3:02 pm < a min read
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas tight end Jason Witten has signed a four-year contract extension that virtually guarantees the 14-year veteran will spend his entire career with the Cowboys.

The deal Witten signed Tuesday runs through 2021 and leaves the final year of the two-time All Pro’s current contract intact. The extension has a maximum value of $29 million with no new guaranteed money and gives the Cowboys the flexibility to restructure and create about $4 million in salary cap space.

Witten, who turns 35 in May, is one of two tight ends in NFL history with at least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards receiving. The other is Tony Gonzalez, who retired in 2013 after 17 seasons.

Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

A 10-time Pro Bowl player, Witten is Dallas’ franchise leader with 1,089 catches and needs 17 yards to break Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s mark of 11,904 career yards.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Longtime Cowboys TE Witten…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.