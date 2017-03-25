Sports Listen

Lonzo Ball says he’s one and done at UCLA, headed to NBA

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 12:49 am < a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Star UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball says he’s one and done at UCLA and headed to the next level.

The guard said Friday night after his team lost to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 that he had played his final game for the Bruins. He says he appreciates the fans and all their support.

Ball was widely expected to declare for the NBA draft after this season. His father, LaVar Ball, has been especially vocal, declaring that the eldest of three hoops-playing brothers is better than NBA MVP Steph Curry.

Ball says he felt bad that he couldn’t carry his team’s seniors to another win in the NCAA Tournament. He says UCLA simply lost to a good team.

Ball was outdueled by Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox on Friday night, scoring just 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Fox scored 39 for the Wildcats.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

